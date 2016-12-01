Quinn Adam Duran, Jr., 5 months old, of Riverton, died at Sage West – Riverton Hospital on Thursday, December 22, 2016. A rosary and wake will be held at 7:00 pm on Thursday, December 29, 2016, at Great Plains Hall. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, December 30, 2016, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery.

Quinn Adam Duran, Jr. was born on July 21, 2016 in Riverton to Quinn Adam Duran, and Marsha Elizabeth Blackburn. He spent his life in Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, UT until coming home on December 15, 2016.

His family said he was a happy baby, smiled a lot, laughed, watched T.V. and liked to be held.

He is survived by his parents, Quinn A. Duran, Sr. and Marsha E. Blackburn; siblings, Echo Rose Blackburn, Storm Duane Blackburn, Kylie Rain Antelope, Sara Marie Antelope, John James Antelope, Harmony Jane Duran, and Nancy Destiny Duran; grandparents, Collen Marie Jenkins and Glen James Blackburn; great grandmother, Charlotte Lone Dog; uncles, Cory Shakespeare, Alvin Seminole, Adam Spoonhunter, Shane Spoonhunter, Nathaniel Spoonhunter, Quarin Spoonhunter, Maurice Duran, Ismael Escamilla, Jeremy Means, Travis Glaze, Troy James Glaze, James Goodman, Jr. and Jhon Goodman; and aunts, Johnetta Seminole, Jennifer Shakespear, Letasha Bell, Robin Blackburn, Jamie Goodman, Suzette Seminole, Jeannette Borah and Jenny Brown.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Nancy Spoonhunter and Marshall Duran.

