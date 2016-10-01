(Riverton) – A not guilty plea has been entered by a man accused of Vehicular Homicide related to the death of 68-year-old Seth Reilly who was struck and killed at an intersection in Riverton November Tenth.

Jacob Matthew David, 35, faces up to a year in jail if convicted on the misdemeanor charge.

Charging documents allege David could not see Reilly crossing the street during the early morning hours because of frost on his windshield.

David will have another appearance in Riverton Circuit Court in February.