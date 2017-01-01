(Lander) – Dozens of the world’s top sled dogs and their handlers will cross the starting line of the Pedigree Stage Stop Race that begins in Jackson Hole January 27.

Lander is one of the eight communities mushers will pass through as part of the 334-mile race with the sled dogs arriving on the thirtieth and departing from the Louis Lake Parking lot on South Pass the following day.

The race includes a 195-thousand dollar purse but towns along the route also benefit from donations to local animal shelters and other charities as well as an increase in tourism.

On January thirtieth, you can meet the mushers and watch the 2016 Pedigree Stage Stop Movie at the Lander Bake Shop from 4:30 until 6:00 p.m.