Pauline “Polly” Oldman Jarvis, 37, of Lander died Friday, January 27, 2017. A prayer service will be held at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, January 31, 2017, at Blue Sky Hall followed by the wake at #7 Farm Station Road. The funeral service will be at 10:00 am on Wednesday, February 1, 2017, at Blue Sky Hall. Burial will follow at the St. Michael’s Mission Cemetery in Ethete, WY.

Pauline Marie Oldman was born on October 2, 1979 in Lander, WY to Esther Marie Oldman. She grew up in Rawlins, WY as a child then moved back to Lander to attend school. She went to elementary school at North in Lander, her middle school years were at Wyoming Indian Middle School and Riverton Middle School. She earned her G.E.D. from Central Wyoming College in 2011, she then moved to Billings, MT where she attended the Billings Culinary School. In 2013 she moved to Lawrence KS where she lived until recent years.

She was a member of the Native American Church. She participated in the traditional sweats, spiritual meetings, and peyote meeting.

She worked in restaurants using her culinary skills and also worked as a housekeeper.

Her family said that she was a writer, keeping a journal, writing letters and poems. She enjoyed listening to music, shopping, and sightseeing. Above all she loved being with her children and family and laughing.

She is survived by husband, Ted Louis Jarvis; sons, Brandon Wall, Dustin Big Medicine, Jr., James Wall Smith, and Charles Jarvis; daughter, Constance Oldman; brothers, Daniel James Oldman, Patrick Maes, Chief Thunder, Jonas Moon, Rod Moon, Jonas Moon,Neal Friday, Martin Armajo and Marshall Friday; sisters, Dawn Oldman, Heather Brown. Carrie Lopez, Mona Panzetanga, Charlene Brown, Nevaeh Wall, Keva Youngbear, Dara Armajo, Mandy Moon, Michelle McGill, Teressa Sunrodes, Alicia Armajo, and Lorida Armajo; grandparents, Daniel J. Oldman, Nora P. Oldman, Roberta Eagle, Rose Oldman, Bertha Other Bull, Alberta J. Goggles, and Catherine Oldman-Eagle;, uncles, George Leonard, Brian Groesback, Sr., Dale R. C’Hair, Sr., Stuart P. C’Hair, Paul D. Blackbear, Ronnie K. Oldman, Joseph H. Oldman, Melvin P. Oldman, Marion D Oldman, Drew Oldman, Benjamin William Gardner, Gary C. Oldman, Lance D. Oldman, Franklin (Jay Bird) Oldman, Wilbur Antelope, Norman Oldman, Wayland Oldman, Arlieigh Jo Armajo, and Byron Wheeler.; aunts, Ramelda Panetanga, Kenzie Lopez, Becky Bell, LaDeena Bell, Regina F. Blackbear, Cara Moon, Eva Magnan, Amelia L Harris, Aimee C’Hair, Susan Villa, Susan Johnston, Bev Denipah, Betty Matthews, Arlene Santillanes, Lujuana Antelope, Jessica Brown, Leanda Eagle, Esther Eagle, Andi Brown, Brooke Eagle, Nicole Koko Gardner, Toya Blackbear, Bridget Oldman, Alberta F. Oldman, Melvena Oldman, Alvena Oldman, Andrea Oldman, Bonnie Oldman and Helen Brown; Numerous Cousins ; and special friend, Myron Friday.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Esther Marie Oldman; grandparents, Dewey Daniel Oldman, Elmira Shotgunn, Ruth Shotgunn, Sally Shotgunn, John Shotgunn, Joan White Oldman, Mary Lou Armour Oldamn, Doris Antelope Oldman, Myrtle Antelope Oldman, Joseph Oldman, Stuart P. Oldman, Peter P. Oldman, James Oldman, John Oldman, Benjamin T Oldman, Phyllis Gardner, Maria Oldman, Marie Oldman, Alvena Oldman, Melvena Oldman, and Louise Marie Oldman; great grandparents, Esther Oldman. Constance Shotgunn, Lydia Jenkins, Flossie Brown, Eva Mead, Wayne Brown, Daniel J. Oldman, Sr., Frances Esther Headly-Oldman and Dewey Daniel Oldman; great great grandparents, Dominic J. Oldman, Maude Jenkins-Oldman, Lillian Chavez, Tommy Oldman and Jesse Oldman; sister, Lisa Anne Oldman; aunt, Eileen Addison; niece, Acacia Shavedhead; nephew, Jeffrey Charles “J.C.” Brown; and cousin, Daniel Joseph Oldman, III.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com.

Services under the direction of Davis Funeral Home.