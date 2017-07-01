Funeral services for Paul Alden Christensen of rural Riverton will be conducted Saturday, September 30, 2017 at 2 pm at Davis Funeral Home in Riverton, with the Rev. Echo Klaproth officiating. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.

A viewing will be held Friday, September 29 from 5-6 pm at Davis Funeral Home.

Paul died Thursday, September 21, 2017 in Casper, Wyoming. He was 94 years old.

Paul Alden Christensen was born October 27, 1922, in Brush, CO to Ted and Sophie Christensen. He grew up and graduated from high school in Brush, CO. After serving in WWII as a supply truck operator in the European theater, Paul returned home.

On May 12, 1946, he married a beautiful young telephone operator, Elisabeth “Lizzie” Monrad whom he met at Lutheran Summer camp. They lived in Brush, Colo., and farmed his father’s place from 1946 until 1948, when they drew a homestead in the Riverton area. Paul began farming near Midvale at that time, and Liz joined him in 1949 with their two sons ages 1 and 2. Their daughter arrived in 1954. They were the only remaining homesteaders still living on their original place in 2008. Their 62-year marriage has been an inspiration and example to their children and grandchildren.

Paul was a farmer his entire life. He was an avid bowler. He loved square dancing, and he and Liz had been members of the Riverton Hoedowners for more than 35 years. As his kids and grandkids can attest to, they loved to dance and were often the last ones to leave the dance floor.

Paul served on the Fremont County Fair Board, the Midvale Irrigation District Board, Soil and Water Conservation Board, and Riverton Memorial Hospital Board. He served as the County Fair Parade Marshall and was voted Ag Man of the year in 1994.

Among his survivors are his sons Dennis Christensen and his wife Heather, and Kent Christensen and his wife Cheri, of rural Riverton; daughter, Gay Lynne Hobson and her husband Rich of Republic, Wash.; seven grandchildren, Sean Christensen, Heather Christensen, Jeremy Hill and his wife Courtney, Jason Hill and his wife Sarah, Kati Anderson and her husband Boyd, Shannon Johnson and her husband Rodric, Lennard Christensen and his wife Kristi, Brian Hill and Jon and Jennifer Hobson; honorary Grand-daughter Kristi Bryant Fegler; fifteen great-grandchildren; brother, Dean Christensen, sister-in-law, Phyllis Christensen; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Liz Christensen; brothers Wex and John Christensen, sister Joyce Temple, son-in-law, Roger Hill.

Memorial donations may be made to Help for Health Hospice Home, in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 W. Main, Riverton, WY 82501.

