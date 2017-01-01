Part Time Effective June 2017

Job Description

Responsibilities of Wind River Radio Network’s on-Air / Production staff are as follows:

Work shift is typically 6:50 am to 12:00pm, Mon-Fri (or adjusted as needed to accommodate live events). Evening and weekend remote broadcasts are a possibility.

Must demonstrate a self-motivation to succeed. During work hours use your time to prepare and research for your program(s), and administrative duties.

• Host morning program on 1450 KVOW-AM 7am -7:45am Mon-Fri.

• Host Morning program on 93.1 KFCW-FM 8am-Noon Mon-Fri.

• Fill in as program host when necessary in the absence of other broadcaster(s)

• Radio ad production work (writing / recording ads) and Social Media Administration

• Other duties as assigned

Qualifications

• On-air announcer experience required

• Radio production work experience preferred

• Social media experience preferred

• Must be able to work stated days/hours consistently without distraction

• Must be team oriented with commitment to overall success of radio station group

The Wind River Radio Network is an Equal Opportunity Employer

This is a part-time, non-benefit, salary position for approx 27 hours per week.