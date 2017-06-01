Olivia Nellie SunRhodes, 57, of Ethete, Wyoming passed away on June 21, 2017 at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, Wyoming. An All-Night-Wake will begin at 5:00pm on Tuesday, June 27th at Blue Sky Hall in Ethete. Funeral Services will begin at 10:00am on Wednesday, June 28th at Blue Sky Hall with a Burial to follow at Yellow Calf Cemetery.

Olivia Nellie SunRhodes was born April 13, 1960 to George Washington SunRhodes and Olive Marie Crispin in Lander, Wyoming.

She was a loving mother and proud of her children. Olivia was a Caregiver of the elderly, C.N.A. from 1990-2006.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Olive and George W. SunRhodes; brothers and sisters, George E. SunRhodes, Charolette Mofsie, Elliot SunRhodes Sr., Janice SunRhodes, Henry SunRodes Sr., Veronica and Edward SunRhodes.

Survivors include son, William Jr and Nancey Warren and grandson William Ezra Warren, Laurel M. Warren Belmarez, Antoina C. Warren Babin, James B. Warren, Trevor Warren, Marilyn D. Warren and Tristen M. Warren; ex-husband William T. Warren Sr.; Chad Edwards. Survivors include Warren Family, SunRhodes Family, Yawakia Family, Crispin Family, Lee Family, Mofsie Family, and the Whiteplumes Family.

