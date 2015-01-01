Myron Dean Chavez Sr., 49, of Ethete, Wyoming passed away on December 19, 2016.

A Visitation will be held from 5:00pm-8:30pm, with a prayer service to begin at 7:00pm on Monday, December 26th at the Wyoming Indian High School; with an all-night Wake to follow at the family home located #8 Farm Station, Ethete.

Funeral Services will begin at 10:00am on Tuesday, December 27th at Wyoming Indian High School.

A full obituary will follow at a later date.

Online Condolence guestbook: www.HudsonsFuneralHome.com