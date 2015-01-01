(Billings) – A new trial date will be set today (Thursday) for a 19-year-old Worland man accused of killing a couple on the Crow Indian Reservation in July of 2015.

The Casper Star-Tribune says Jesus Deniz Mendoza was to stand trial January Ninth but his defense argued for a delay saying expert witnesses would not be available on that date.

Mendoza faces two counts of first-degree murder and ten other charges for allegedly killing two people who stopped to help him with his disabled vehicle outside Pryor, Montana.

His attorneys apparently intend to rely on an insanity defense.