(Lander) – Despite relatively good spring moisture and decent forage production, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department says deer fawn numbers east of Riverton are below average compared to the last two years.

That means herd sizes may decline in coming years but deer numbers overall are the highest they’ve been in ten years.

Recent helicopter surveys for the South Wind River mule deer herd in the Lander area netted the highest sample ever with almost five thousand counted.

In Dubois, personnel also observed more deer than seen in close to ten years, which indicates the population is growing slowly.