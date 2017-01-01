MLK DAY, WYO EQUALITY DAY AND WORK DAY IN THE LEGISLATURE

mlk_day (150x112)(Riverton) – Today is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day nationally and Equality Day in Wyoming.

Expect financial institutions and most government offices to be closed.

However, the Wyoming Legislature and the Legislative Service Office will be conducting business as usual.

Former member of the Wyoming House of Representatives Roger McDaniel, who first introduced legislation to recognize the national holiday in the state, says its time the Legislature honored the civil rights leader by taking the day off

