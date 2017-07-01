At his request, no services will be held for Milford “Pudgy” Henry Hedglin, Jr., 78, who passed away on September 23, 2017 at his son’s home in Atlantic City, Wyo. Cremation has taken place under the direction of Davis Funeral Home.

Milford was born on February 28, 1939, son of Milford Henry Hedglin, Sr. and Lucy Mary Tschacher Hedglin White in Lincoln, Nebraska.

He graduated from Riverton High School and enlisted in the Air Force during the Korean War, becoming an airplane mechanic. After completing his term of enlistment he worked as a meat processor in both Lander and Riverton, WY until moving to Homer, AK in 1980 where he lived for 16 years. He established Pudgy’s Grocery on East End Rd., was a member of Homer Elks Lodge 2127 and an avid fisherman. He moved to Las Vegas in 1998 and resided there until illness necessitated moving to his son’s home in Wyo.

Survivors include his son, Peter “Brent” Hedglin and his wife Dezhen of Atlantic City, WY; sister, Brenda Frank and her husband, Don; brother, Willis Hedglin and wife, Nadene; sisters, Eileen Wythe and her husband, Ray Kranick of Homer, AK and Marlene Canada of Texarkana, step-brother, Mickey Stoefer of Riverton; step-sister, Carole Sue of Denver, CO; TX; 4 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, M.H. Hedglin and mother, Lucy White; sisters, Donna Faye Romero and Mary Jo Clift.

He will be greatly missed by all.

On-line condolences for the family may be made at theDavisFuneralHome.com.

Services are under the direction of the Davis Funeral Home.