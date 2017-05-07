Michael McBride, 54, of Riverton died on Friday, June 30, 2017, at the Help for Health Hospice Home. There will be a family service held in Billings, MT on Saturday, July 8, 2017.

Michael James McBride was born on January 15, 1963 in Billings, MT to James Warren and Carol Ann (Trott) McBride. He was raised in Billings, MT, graduating from Billings Senior High School with the class of 1981. He then attended the Yellowstone School of Broadcasting in Billings, MT. In 1985 he moved to Riverton with his family.

He was baptized into the Episcopal faith.

He was a Boy Scout in his younger years.

He worked in Broadcasting throughout his life.

He enjoyed fishing, playing his guitar, writing poetry, and listening to old Bill Cosby and the Smothers Brothers albums. He loved to talk about his love for Jesus and animals, especially his dog, Sparky.

He is survived by his mother and step-father, Carol and Tom Pipinich of Kingman, AZ; brother Scott McBride of Miles City, MT; sisters, Deborah Murphy and husband, Michael of Billings, MT, and Traci Ryan and husband, David of Riverton, WY; and 15 nieces and nephews, and 22 great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, James McBride; maternal grandparents, George and Eleanor Trott; paternal grandparents, Ralph and Mary McBride; Godfather and uncle, Wayne Yetter; and uncle, Charlie Trott.

