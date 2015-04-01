Michael E. Witt, 66, of Fort Washakie, died at his home on Saturday, December 31, 2016. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, January 7, 2017, at Davis Funeral Home with Military Honors.

Michael Eugene Witt was born on November 16, 1950 in Casper, WY to Albert Eugene and Ina (DuMontier) Witt. He grew up in the Boulder Flats in Fremont County. He attended Lander High School and later earned his G.E.D.

He entered into the U.S Army on April 23, 1970 and served in the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged on April 22, 1976 and returned to Wyoming.

He lived in Fremont County where he worked as a carpenter and later as a caregiver for his father, at the State of Wyoming School and Dignity.

He enjoyed woodworking, fishing and hunting. He loved growing his own garden and being in nature.

He was a past member of the Lander V.F.W.

He is survived by his daughter, LaRae Witt of Laramie; son, James Eugene Witt and wife Jessica of Casper; sister, Ingrid Teuscher; ten grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and four brothers.

