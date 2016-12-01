(Cheyenne) – In his State of the State address to the Wyoming Legislature this week, Governor Matt Mead told lawmakers it’s not fair to divert money to savings accounts when spending has been cut by more than $300 million since March.

Back in March, the legislature approved a $3 billion budget that included $68 million in spending cuts but Mead said declining revenues forced him to cut another $250 million in June.

Legislative leaders held a press conference after the address where several expressed the opinion the full body probably would not try to add to savings during this session.

Wyoming is half way through the budget cycle when the legislature develops a supplemental budget to adjust for changes in revenue.