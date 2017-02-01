Max Franklin Ellis passed away on January 26, 2017, at the age of 89, at Sage West Health Care in Lander. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 am, February 4, 2017, at Hudson’s Funeral Home in Lander.

Born April 17, 1927, Max Franklin Ellis was the son of Walter and Sue Ellis. His siblings were Robert (Bob) Ellis and Arloah Ellis Abernathy. Max spent his elementary school years at the Upper North Fork School near Milford and then attended Borner’s Garden School when his family moved to the Sinks Canyon area in 1938. He attended Fremont County Vocational High School in Lander, graduating with the class of 1945. During his high school years he enjoyed running on the track team and excelled as an FFA Member.

On November 19, 1947, Max was married to Izora (Suzie) Allen. They spent their entire married life living in Lander until they moved to Homestead Assisted Living in Riverton in September of 2015. Max and Suzie have 2 children – Janet (Guy) Givens of Arapahoe and Kempton Ellis of Veteran, WY.

Max enjoyed his life’s work as a carpenter and a rancher. His extensive knowledge in these areas made him successful in his life’s adventures.

Max was preceded in death by his parents and siblings.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Suzie and his children, Janet and Kem. Also surviving him are his grandchildren Chris (Dayna) Givens of Green River, WY, Hollis Givens of Arapahoe, J.D. (Esther) Ellis of Wilson, WY and Lindsy (Michael) Booth of Veteran, WY. Great grandchildren surviving are Tanner, Josie, Gage, Baylie, Brylie, Tirzah, Bryce and Caleb.

