Mary Katherine Lansing, 79 of Riverton passed away January 19, 2017 at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, January 27, 2017, at St. James Episcopal Church.

Mary Katherine Lawler was born on March 15, 1937 in Chicago, IL to James G. and Gertrude Todd (Pinkerton) Lawler. She grew up in Chicago and was educated, at a private school (Kemper Hall) from which she was graduated.

On January 10, 1959 she married William Richard Lansing in Chicago, IL. Shortly after they married they moved to Riverton, WY where Dr. Lansing opened an Optometry practice. They raised their three daughters: Kathy, Diana and Lynny in Riverton where they were very active in the community. Dick passed away on 02/16/1998 and Mary Katherine remained in Riverton the rest of her life.

She was baptized into the Episcopal faith and was very involved in her church, St. James Episcopal. She served on the alter guild for many years which included making the bread for Eucharist, serving on the church vestry , was a Daughter of the King where she was very active on the St. James Trust Board.

Mary Katherine was a bookkeeper for Dick’s practice, which later became Riverton Vision Center. While being an active member in the community she was also a homemaker and raised three daughters.

She enjoyed many adventures including boating, camping, golfing and hiking which helped foster her love for the outdoors. Recently she was a member of multiple bridge and mahjongg groups. Mary Katherine was an active member of P.E.O. Chapter H, Daughters of the Nile and a volunteer at the Riverton Hospital.

She loved to travel and her favorite hobby was spending time with her three daughters and their families. She was blessed with seven grandchildren that she adored and enjoyed watching their activities and spending time with them. She found pleasure in everything she did and enjoyed life to its fullest, which was evident by the contagious smile that she always wore.

She is survived by her daughters, Kathy Dardis and husband, Jim Dardis, Diana Medell and husband, Bob Medell, and Lynny Lansing and husband, Mike Feeney; grandchildren, Sean, Jenny and Chad Dardis, Matthew and Katie Medell, and Gentry and Ryan Feeney; brother-in-law, John Lansing and wife, Sharon; and nieces and nephews, Jeff and Mike Lawler, Debbie Wildermuth, Michele Kostelecky, and Mike Lansing.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years William “Dick” Lansing; parents, Jimmy and Toddie Lawler; and her brother, Tom Lawler.

