Marvin Dale Andreen, 68, passed away at his home in Thermopolis, surrounded by his wife and children, July 29, 2017 after a battle with cancer.

Born February 28, 1949 in Thermopolis, he was one of 13 children of Frank and Lucille (Gifford) Andreen. After graduating from Thermopolis High School he attended Sheridan College graduating with an Associate Degree in Agriculture.

On June 1, 1969 he married Sandra L. “Toni” Fuller in Thermopolis. To this union was born five children.

In Marvin’s early years he farmed on his own and for Wilson Ranches in Hot Springs County. Serving on the Hot Springs County Weed and Pest Board for three years, he was hired by Weed and Pest and served as supervisor for 18 years. He retired after 30 years.

A 17 year member of the Thermopolis Volunteer Fire Department he was Fire Chief for 10 years. Marvin was a member of the Hot Springs Conservation District many years. His hobbies included woodworking, building various projects, gardening, taking pride in his yard, enjoying his grandchildren and putting up Christmas lights for all the community to enjoy. He rose every day hoping his kids would call needing help with one more project.

Loved ones cherishing his memory include his wife, Toni, of 48 years, sons, Marvin Dale Jr (Ciley), Jim (Ruby) and Brett (April) Andreen, all of Thermopolis; daughters, Kelly Andreen, Thermopolis and Glenda (Todd) Bergener, Bristol, England; brothers, Martin, Thermopolis and Kenneth Andreen, Edgerton, WY; sisters, Christina Kruse, Chinook, MT, Gloria Franzen and Elaine Gearhart, both of Gillette, WY and Margaret Lauer, Cheyenne, WY; eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his father, Frank; mother, Lucille; stepmom, Hattie; brothers, Harry, Oscar, Bill, Everett and infant Harold and sister, Dorothy Williams.

Funeral services will be Thursday, August 3, 2017, 10:30 AM at the First Baptist Church with Dale Andreen officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to the Big Horn Basin Cancer Center Transportation Bus, 1025 Ninth Street, Cody, WY 82414 or H.S. Co. Memorial Hospital Foundation, 150 E. Arapahoe, Thermopolis, 82443.



