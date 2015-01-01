(Billings) – A 19-year-old Worland man accused of killing two people on the Crow Reservation in Montana will stand trial March 27.

A trial was to start today (Monday) for Jesus Deniz Mendoza who faces two counts of first-degree murder related to the shooting deaths which took place in July of 2015.

He faces ten other charges as well including attempted murder for allegedly shooting a third person at the scene who survived.

Mendoza is accused of shooting the victims after they stopped to help him with his disabled vehicle.