(Lander) – A Fremont County man will probably spend the rest of his life in prison after receiving a sentence of 18 to 20 years for Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree.

Delbert Kenneth Schierkolk, 73, pleaded guilty to the charge last week before Ninth District Court Norman Young in Lander.

Court documents allege Schierkolk partially undressed, touched and fondled an eight year old girl who was in his care on December third of last year.

During the hearing, the defendant apologized but the victim’s stepfather told the court the wounds he caused will take years to heal.