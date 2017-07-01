Mabel died peacefully with her children at her side on August 14, 2017 at age 95.

Mabel Dorothy Caroline Goodacre Moroz was born March 3, 1922 to Arthur and Mabel Goodacre in Petrolia, Ontario, Canada. She was the seventh of nine children in the family. She grew up on a farm. Her formal education was through the eighth grade. She worked as a salesperson in a china shop, and as a tailor and seamstress.

She met a dashing young man who worked at the refinery and played semipro football in Sarnia, Ontario. Mabel and Bernard Moroz were married on Valentine’s Day in 1942. Bernie served in the Royal Canadian Air Force in World War II on the coasts of Canada as a flying officer. Mabel traveled with him to both coasts.

After the war, Bernie attended the University of Texas to become a petroleum engineer. They decided to stay in the United States after he graduated. They lived in Texas, Oklahoma, and Newcastle, Wyoming as he worked in the oilfields. In Newcastle they became American citizens. After a career in the oil business, he took a job with the United States Geological Service using his long experience in the oilfields. That job took them from Casper to Billings, Reno, and Hobbs, New Mexico.

They retired and lived in Sequim, Washington for 20 years. Bernie died in 1995. Mabel moved to Riverton in 2002, where her daughter lived. She always wanted to get back to Wyoming.

In Riverton, she bought a house and tore out the grass so she could have more room to garden. Mabel’s passion was gardening, and her flowers and garden produce took several prizes at the fair. She was a member of the Riverton Garden Club. She was a staunch member of the exercise program at the Riverton Senior Center and encouraged other friends to join the program. Whenever she was facing some medical problem her first question was “When can I get back to exercise?”.

She took up painting with the Riverton Artists Guild, and produced a lot of paintings. Several of them won ribbons at the Fair. She enjoyed going deer hunting with her son each fall in Basin as the camp cook.

Mabel had the knack of making friends wherever they lived. She corresponded with many friends all over the West and the extensive Goodacre family in Canada. Mabel was fiercely independent, lived in her own house, drove her pickup, and did it her way to the end.

She was preceded in death by her parents and seven of her brothers and sisters. She is survived by the daughter, Teri-Anne Moore and her husband, Alan Moore of Riverton, and her son, James Bernard (Duke) Moroz and his wife Carolyn Moroz of Port Angeles, Washington. Mabel has one sister left, Doris Dart of Sarnia, Ontario, Canada, and many nieces and nephews and their families in Canada. Her grandchildren are Summer and Hunter Moroz of Port Angeles, Washington, and she has one great grandchild, Bailey Moroz in Port Angeles.

A celebration of her life will be held at the REACH building from 2 pm to 5 pm on Thursday, August 24, 2017. The family request that donations to the Riverton Senior Center be made in lieu of flowers.