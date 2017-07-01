Lyle Joseph Svoboda, 90, of Lander, Wyoming passed away on August 10, 2017 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. A Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 16th at the Chapel of Mount Hope in Hudson’s Funeral Home. Funeral Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 17th at the Covenant Presbyterian Church in Lander.

