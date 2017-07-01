Funeral service for Lydia Mary Modesta Jenkins “Yellowplume Woman”, 78, who died on October 10, 2017 at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, WY, will be held at 1:30 p.m., Sat. Oct 14th at St. Stephens Catholic Church with Father Jim Heiser officiating. Interment will follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m., Friday, Oct 13th at Great Plains Hall with a Wake to follow. Services are under the direction of Davis Funeral Home.

Lydia was born on January 16, 1939 in Riverton, Wyoming, daughter of Thurlo Jenkins and Amanda Wanstall. She spent her entire life living on the Wind River Indian Reservation attending schools at St. Stephens

She loved spending her time with her family especially her many grand, great grand and great, great grandchildren.

Ms. Jenkins drove bus and was a janitor at St. Stephens Indian School for several years, was a cook for the Arapaho Ranch, a foster grandparent for Great Plains Head Start, and an Arapaho Language Teacher at TANF & Arapaho School. She also served as a past election judge for the Northern Arapaho Tribe. Lydia was a member of the St. Stephen’s Catholic Church.

Survivors include her children, Jude Jenkins, Sr., James Jenkins, Hubert J. Warren, Paul Warren, Sr., Clarence D. Jenkins, Jude James Jenkins, Sr., Charles Brown, Cody Blackburn, Kodi K. Blackburn, Jude B. Blackburn, Mooney Blackburn, Claudia Jenkins, Catherine Jenkins, Judy Warren, Belinda Warren, Kathleen Warren, Pauline Polen, Caroline Hill, Marie Jenkins; sisters, Valene Revere, Frances Sanders, Eva Meade and Flossie Brown; brother, Wayne Brown; numerous grand, great grand and great, great grandchildren; numerous brothers, sisters, and other relatives on the Wind River Indian Reservation.

She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Anthony Jenkins; daughters, Lucia Jenkins and Michelle Jenkins; brothers, Thomas Revere, Lloyd Jenkins, James Jenkins; sisters, Inez Warren, Nora Jenkins and 3 infant sisters.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com.

