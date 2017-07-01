Lujuana Antelope, 57, of St. Stephen’s died on Monday, July 10, 2017, at Sage West Hospital – Riverton. A prayer will be recited at 7:00 pm on Monday, July 17, 2017, at Great Plains Hall with the wake to follow at 302 Left Hand Ditch Road Ethete. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, July 18, 2017, at the Friday Cemetery in Ethete.

Lujuana Rose Antelope was born on October 30, 1959 to Doris June Antelope. She grew up in the Arapaho area and attended schools there.

She was baptized into the Jesus Christ Latter – day Saints church and also participated in the Native American Church.

She married Peter Joseph Blackburn, Sr. in Thermopolis in 1981. Together they had three children, Mary, James, Peter Jr., they later divorced.

Before she became disabled she did house cleaning and babysitting.

She enjoyed traveling, going fishing, gambling, and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her adopted parents, Vincent and Louise Blake; daughter, Mary Blackburn; adopted daughters, Shereah Blackburn and Jennifer Shakespeare; sons, James Blackburn, Peter “Homer” Blackburn, Jr., Brent Gould, and Brandon Gould; adopted son, Seth Blackburn; companion, Bill Gould; best friend, Mervin Black, Sr.; grandchildren, Shaylana, James, Jr., Lilly, Jamie Lynn, Sterling, Lamara Rose, Eric, Jaden, Jessica, Faith, Olivia Blackburn’s, Trevor and Tristan Gould, Shaydessa, Dominic Jr., and Jason Gardner; brothers, Wilbur Antelope, Ben Oldman, Donald Sharp, Otto Oldman, Otto Braidedhair, Martin Braidedhair and Daniel Brown; sisters, Regina Blackburn, Francine Bell, Carol Friday, Becky Bell, Nicole Gardner, LaDeena Bell, Elizabeth Braidedhair, Lovanda Braidedhair, Thresech Braidedhair, Lavonne Goodblanket-Oldman, Romona Oldman, and Terry Oldman; uncles, Burnette Whiteplum, Daniel Oldman, Crawford White, and Nielson White; aunts, Susan CrazyThunder, Sandra Whiteplum-Brown, Annie Whieplum-Wherito, Loveren White, Nora Oldman, Joella Brown, Catherin Oldman-Eagle, and Rose Oldman; and the extended families of Oldman, Bell, Blackburn, Whiteplum, White, and Piper.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Stuart and Doris June Oldman; grandparents, Stacia Brown-Washington and Joseph Antelope; husband, Peter Blackburn, Sr.; adopted son, Sterling Blackburn; son Dominic Gardner; nephew, Richard Redfield; sister, Sandra Piper Lucero; and niece, Kristin SunRhodes.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com.

Services under the direction of Davis Funeral Home.