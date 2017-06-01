A Funeral service for Lonny Pierre Shakespeare (Indian Name Boo’eihii’ meaning Warrior), 40, will be held 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at St. Stephens Catholic Church with Deacon Bryce Lungren officiating. Interment will follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 20th at St. Stephens Catholic Church with a wake to follow at #5 Runs Medicine Circle.

Lonny was born on May 28, 1977 in Lander, Wyoming, son of LeRoy Shakespeare, Sr. and Joyce Marie Blackman.

Throughout years spent at St. Stephens High School, Lonny was a talented and gifted basketball player who received numerous awards for All-State. He also took 1st place several times in cross country before his accident. He was a member of the Catholic Church and Native American Church and participated in Arapaho Traditional Cultural Ceremonies. Lonny liked to draw, listen to pow-wow music, peyote music and Sundance songs. He also enjoyed family cookouts, fishing, swimming, spending time in the mountains and camping out. He traveled to Crow Agency Pow-wow and local pow-wows. Lonny loved to visit his friends and family, especially all of his grandchildren and enjoyed playing at the Casino.

Survivors include his sons, Laquan Shakespeare, Lamont Shakespeare, Mitchell C. Moss, Kaylo Moss, Kendall J. Moss, III, Shilo Simon, John Shakespeare and Kenneth D. Shakespeare, Jr.; daughters, Jennifer Shakespeare, Deidre Moss, Jaqouia Denae Headley, Leigh Headley, Lekeshia Headley, Jana Behan and Nellie Shakespeare; 21 grandchildren; sisters, Rhonda I. Headley, Glenda M. Moss, Germaine and Susan Shakespeare. He is also survived by the families of Shakespeare, Blackburn, Friday, Ridgely, Spoonhunter and Moss.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Lashelle Shakespeare; son, Shane Moss; parents, LeRoy Shakespeare, Sr. and Joyce M. Blackman; maternal grandparents, John Blackman and Frances Annie Blackbull Blackman; paternal grandparents, John Shakespeare and Nellie Friday Shakespeare; brothers, Kenneth D. Shakespeare, Sr. and LeRoy Curtis Shakespeare, Jr.; sister, Germaine Susie Shakespeare.

