QUIET FOURTH

(Riverton) – It was a relatively quiet Fourth of July holiday weekend for Fremont County law enforcement with a number of the usual complaints about fireworks.

There were a total of 43 fire calls including 12 in Riverton alone on the Fourth of July.

There were 16 people booked into the Fremont County Detention Center including five charged with driving under the influence and five for alcohol-related offenses.

One of those arrested for DUI was a 16-year-old Lander male who allegedly ran into a guardrail on the switch backs above Sinks Canyon early Monday morning.

FIRE DANGER HIGH

(Riverton) – Even though spring was cooler and wetter than in past years, fine fuels such as cheat grass dry out quickly and can easily catch fire so the Shoshone National Forest is asking visitors to be especially careful with campfires.

The forest says when building a campfire, make sure it is in a safe place away from tents and in an area where the fire cannot easily spread to dry fuels.

Never leave a campfire unattended and always make sure it is out before you leave by drowning it with water.

Be careful not to park a vehicle in tall grass either as the hot exhaust could also start a wildfire.

WILDLIFE LOSSES

(Riverton) – West of the Continental Divide, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department says last winter caused significant losses among mule deer and pronghorn antelope.

Some areas saw up to a 90 percent loss of deer fawns and up to 35 percent loss of adult deer.

In fact, all 26 fawns in the Wyoming Range mule deer herd that entered the winter were lost and 200 carcasses from the herd were found this spring.

Only 30 to 50 carcasses are usually found after the winter in a typical year.

The losses mean fewer hunting licenses will be issued this fall.

WYOMING HUNTING

(Riverton) – Wyoming is one of the top locations for highly-sought after big game in the country, and each year the number of hunting applications the Wyoming Game and Fish Department receives increases.

The May 2017 application deadline was no different with higher-than-ever application numbers.

Game and Fish director Scott Talbott says there was almost a five percent increase in applications for elk licenses and a nine percent increase for deer and antelope licenses this year compared to last.

Talbott says, generally, the state was able to offer more deer and antelope licenses for 2017.

WYOMING UNSAFE

(Cheyenne) – A report from the National Safety Council gives Wyoming an “F” when it comes to safety at home, at work or in the car.

The report says Wyoming lacks laws or regulations the Safety Council feels are needed for home safety such as gun control measures and sprinkler systems for new home construction.

It also says Wyoming ranks at the bottom for road safety due to issues such as the lack of a primary seatbelt law and the absence of automated speeding or red light cameras.

The National Safety Council says you’re not safe at work either in Wyoming due to a lack of a number of laws or regulations it feels are required.