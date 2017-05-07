RIVERTON COUNTY OFFICES CLOSING

(Lander) – Fremont County Clerk Julie Freese says it is with deep sadness that she is announcing the Riverton Office has closed for all business as of July third.

Fremont County Treasurer Scott Harnsberger notified Freese the Riverton office would be closed last week citing revenue shortfalls and other budgetary constraints.

Freese says the office will remain open temporarily on July 6, 11 and 13 from 9 until 1 but will be closed after that.

Freese suggests that those who have business with the Clerk’s Office to call her office to make sure all their paper work is in order before making a long trip to Lander.

FATALITIES

(Riverton) – A Driggs, Idaho man is facing a charge of aggravated vehicular homicide for allegedly causing a crash that killed a Jackson man early Friday morning.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol suspects Rudy Mejico was under the influence when the pickup he was driving collided head-on with a sports car killing 53-year-old Robert Arndt.

An Ogden, Utah died early Saturday morning when his passenger car was struck by a semi-tractor trailer near Rock Springs on Interstate 80.

The Highway Patrol says 57-year-old Douglas Hazelton was driving erratically and at a low rate of speed when his vehicle was struck from behind.

He died at the scene and the Highway Patrol says impairment as a result of medication may have been a factor.

GRIZZLY SUITS

(Jackson) – Since the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced grizzly bears will be taken off the Endangered Species List, four lawsuits have been filed to stop the process.

The Jackson Hole News and Guide says suits have been filed by the National Parks Conservation Association, Wild Earth Guardians, the Humane Society and the Alliance for the Wild Rockies.

The Greater Yellowstone Coalition successfully sued to stop grizzlies from being delisted a decade ago but has not filed a suit as of yet.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has declined to comment on the pending litigation.

GAS PRICES DOWN

(Riverton) – Retail gasoline prices are down about one cent this week compared to last for an average of $2.24 in Wyoming.

That’s the lowest price for gas at this time of year in the last five years.

GasBuddy says the national price fell almost three cents over the past week to an average of $2.22.

Around the region, gas is selling for $2.16 in Fort Collins, $2.31 in Billings and $2.50 in Ogden.