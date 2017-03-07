WATER BALLOONS BANNED

(Lander) – No water balloons will be allowed along the entire route of Lander’s Pioneer Days Parade on the Fourth of July.

The Lander Police Department says people were injured by water balloons last year and some had to get medical treatment.

There’s also the chance that a driver could lose control of a vehicle in the parade after being hit by a water balloon and drive into a crowd of people causing injuries or deaths.

Water balloons are also a hazard to those on horses and can cause property damage.

Police say they will ask anyone throwing water balloons at the parade to stop immediately.

LANDER AND FIREWORKS

(Lander) – Fireworks are banned in the Riverton City limits but are allowed in the City of Lander on the Fourth of July.

However, there are no fireworks allowed to be used Fremont County School District Property, including parking lots, and on City of Lander properties including the parks, airport or cemetery.

Fireworks may not be used within one block of the parade route in Lander, either.

Lander is asking those who enjoy fireworks to avoid using bottle rockets as they create lots of litter and be sure to clean up after the fun.

Fireworks are also banned on all public lands in Wyoming.

LOOP, SHOSHONE LAKE ROADS OPEN

(Riverton) – The entire length of the Loop Road, also known as Louis Lake Road, on the Washakie Ranger District of the Shoshone National Forest is now open.

Caution is advised for those using the road as well as the entire motorized system on the forest as some snow and wet surfaces remain in areas.

And the Bureau of Land Management Lander Field Office has partially opened the Shoshone Lake Road.

That road remains closed from the base of Cyclone Pass to Shoshone Lake because of drifted snow and snowmelt.

CHIP SEALING SEASON

(Riverton) – Later this month, chip sealing operations will be underway on various highways in Fremont County.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation says eleven miles of Highway 28 between Lander and South Pass is scheduled for chip sealing July 24 and 25.

On July 26, chip sealing will be conducted on Wyoming 139, the Sand Draw Spur Road, southeast of Riverton.

And July 27-31, the chip sealing operation will conclude with seventeen miles of work on Wyoming 135, the Sand Draw Road.

Drivers should expect delays and one-way traffic guided by pilot cars in chip sealing zones.