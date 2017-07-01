IT FAIR WEEK!

(Riverton) – The Fremont County Fair is in full swing this week with family fun events throughout the day and into the night!

Tonight, it’s the PRCA Ram Rodeo presented by Fremont Motors with action starting at 7:30.

It’ll be Military Appreciation Night at the rodeo as well with a Benefit Quilt Raffle for the Fremont County Veteran’s Assistance Fund.

Rodeo action continues Tuesday night with the Tough Enough to Wear Pink and Benefit Auction for the Fremont County Tough Enough to Help Cancer Fund.

Wednesday, it’s Free Style Moto Insanity, Thursday’s show is Hogs N’ Mud Wrestling, Friday will feature the Western Grand National Truck Pulling Series and the Riverton Elks Demolition Derby rounds out the fair Saturday night.

YOUTH CELEBRATION

(Riverton) – It’s about that time of year again.

The Northern Arapaho Tribe is kicking off the school year right with their annual youth celebration Wednesday at 4:30 on the Wind River Hotel and Casino parking lot.

In its tenth year, the Northern Arapaho Tribe has given thousands of back packs filled with school supplies to students who attend the free carnival.

All Fremont County K-12 students are invited to attend where other activities include a free barbecue, bounce houses and special guests Chance Rush and Emcee One.

Students must be present in order to receive a back pack.

ECLIPSE EYE WEAR

(Riverton) – You must use protective eye wear to view the solar eclipse August 21 but public health officials in Wyoming say to make sure yours are from a reputable manufacturer.

Quite a few manufacturers are producing eye wear to view the eclipse safely but some are putting out subpar products in an effort to rip off eclipse viewers.

Locally, you can purchase protective eye wear with confidence at Walmart.

Looking at the sun with the naked eye or with subpar eye wear can cause retinal damage which can be permanent.