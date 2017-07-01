UNEMPLOYMENT

(Riverton) – Wyoming’s rate of unemployment fell from 4.1 percent in May to 3.9 percent in June but not because the job market is improving.

The Wyoming Department of Research and Planning says the state’s labor force dropped by about 52-hundred people, or 1.7 percent, between June of 2016 and the same month this year.

Research and Planning says Wyoming lost around 25-thousand jobs from 2014 through 2016.

The state says unemployment is down because people are leaving Wyoming to find jobs or giving up looking for work.

JUNE FIRE SMALLER

(Cody) – Precipitation is helping those battling the June Fire 34 miles west of Cody, which is now 70 percent contained.

Originally thought to be about 2-thousand acres in size, officials revised that figure to just over 16-hundred acres due to better mapping.

So far, 75-hundred gallons of retardant and 408-thousand gallons of water have been dropped on the fire.

Firefighters from as far away as Alaska and Maine are helping to contain the blaze.

PARK MONEY

(Riverton) – Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks will receive a portion of $53 million in funding for a total of 42 parks from the Department of the Interior.

Wyoming Public Media says the money will be used to address high priority maintenance projects.

However, Scott Christensen of the Greater Yellowstone Coalition says the National Park Service has a maintenance backlog of almost 12 billion dollars so the funding is really just a drop in the bucket.

FISHING GETS BETTER

(Riverton) – If you haven’t been fishing yet this summer, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department says it’s time to pack your gear as fishing in the state is about to take off as the last snow melts and the rivers clear.

Fisheries deputy Dirk Miller says fishing should be good everywhere in Wyoming soon.

At this point in the summer, lakes, ponds and reservoirs have been clear and are fishing well with anglers catching record-setting fish in those types of waters.

In a few weeks, most rivers are expected to be running clear and fishing well.