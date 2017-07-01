ATV CRASH

(Lander) – A 31-year-old man is in custody after wrecking an ATV then allegedly taking a vehicle without permission from an address on Sand Butte Road near Pavillion early Tuesday morning.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says the man was located in Pavillion and allegedly attempted to elude deputies in the stolen vehicle for a couple minutes before fleeing on foot.

He was later found and arrested then taken to SageWest Hospital in Riverton for treatment of injuries suffered in the ATV wreck.

He will be taken to the Fremont County Detention Center after he is released from the hospital.

JUNE FIRE UPDATE

(Cody) – The 276 people battling the June Fire 34 miles west of Cody are hoping cooler weather and some precipitation will help them with containment efforts.

On the northern perimeter, crews made very good progress in construction a contingency line along the fire’s edge.

Crews working in the Elk Fork Drainage finish an indirect handline to limit the fire’s ability to spread and threaten values at risk.

The fire was discovered July 18 and is 1,938 acres in size.

MORE FIRES!

(Riverton) – In addition to the June Fire 34 miles west of Cody, there are several wildfires burning in Campbell County as well.

As of Friday morning, there were no active wildfires in the county but by Sunday afternoon firefighters had their hands full with the Windmill Draw Fire, the Cedar Draw III Fire, Margaret’s Draw Fire, Williams Creek Fire and the Barber Fire.

Campbell County firefighters are working with the U.S. Forest Service, Wyoming State Forestry Division, the Bureau of Land Management and other agencies.

Fire managers say most of the fires were started by lightning or arcing powerlines.

WYDOT ECLIPSE PLANS

(Cheyenne) – The Wyoming Department of Transportation is taking several precautions ahead of the influx of visitors for the eclipse August 21,

Road construction projects will be suspended between August 17 and 23 and no oversized or overweight permits will be issued to help with traffic flow.

Troopers will also be working 12-hours shifts to help with all the people planning on visiting the state for the eclipse.

Extra personnel will be on hand at rest stops as well.

BAKER HONORED

(Washington) – The Alliance for Aviation Across America is commending Riverton Mayor Lars Baker for proclaiming July “General Aviation Appreciation Month.”

The Alliance says, in Wyoming, general aviation contributes over 73 million dollars to the state’s economic output.

Alliance Executive Director Selena Shilad says Mayor Baker’s proclamation helps highlight the economic benefits and valuable service that general aviation provides to the City of Riverton and the State of Wyoming