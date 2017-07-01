SHULL ENTERS PLEA AGREEMENT

(Lander) – A man previously convicted of murder but who was to have a second trial next month as instead entered a plea agreement on a charge of second degree murder.

Jeremiah Shull is accused in the October 2014 stabbing of Jacob Willenbrcht at a home about seven miles north of Riverton.

His previous conviction was overturned as the jury received improper instructions.

Shull, 25, still faces from twenty years to life in prison.

JUNE FIRE PROGRESS

(Cody) – Firefighters continue to make progress on the June Fire supported by four helicopters that dropped over 94-thouand gallons of water, flew crews into the rugged northeastern section of the fire and delivered 14-thousand pounds of cargo.

Fire activity picked up on the southeastern flank in the afternoon but the 19-hundred acre blaze 34 miles west of Cody is now 28 percent contained.

The Shoshone National Forest has closed the Elk Fork Campground, Elks Fork Trail and the Blackwater Memorial National Recreation Trial.

Those travelling Highway 14/16/20 in area should be aware of fire vehicles and equipment and use caution.

GAS PRICES INCREASE SLIGHTLY

(Riverton) – Retail gasoline prices in Wyoming are up two cents this week compared to last with an average price of $2.21, according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 494 outlets in the state.

That compares to a national average that also increased two cents and is now $2.27 per gallon.

Around the region, gas is selling for $2.18 in Fort Collins, $2.29 in Billings and $2.44 in Ogden.

SHOSHONI COFFEE WITH A WARDEN

(Shoshoni) – The next session of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Coffee with a Warden will be this Friday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Lucky Duck food truck on the east side of Shoshoni.

Coffee with a Warden is an informal opportunity for interested members of the community to visit with game wardens and discuss hunting seasons, access, fishing and wildlife management.

Riverton wardens Jessica Beecham and Brad Gibb will be there to host the open platform.

Beecham says they will be happy to answer any questions you might have.

GOT MY GOAT

(Lander) – The Shoshone National Forest will be hosting a public meeting in Lander Friday, July 28 at the Washakie Ranger District Office from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the forest’s Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement to the Land Management Plan regarding the use of domestic sheep, goats and pack goats on the forest.

If you plan to attend, please RSVP by calling 307-578-5134.