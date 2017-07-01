JUNE FIRE

(Cody) – A spot fire outside the northeastern perimeter of the 2-thousand acre June Fire 34 miles west of Cody continues to grow.

Helicopters flew 11 missions Saturday dropping 51-thousand gallons of water on the main fire where activity picked up with torching and active spread in beetle-killed timber.

Fire managers say natural barriers limit fire growth to the south but high temperatures, low humidity and upslope winds continue to be a problem.

The June Fire is about 17 percent contained.

UW STRATEGIC PLAN

(Laramie) – The University of Wyoming aims to advance academic quality, enrollment, statewide engagement and economic contributions over the next five years under a strategic plan approved Friday by the UW Board of Trustees.

The plan was developed through a nine-month process involving statewide and campus meetings, public input and multiple revisions.

UW President Laurie Nichols says she is excited to move forward with the plan to take the university to new levels of excellence.

The strategic plan goes into effect immediately.

MEAD: HARD WORK AHEAD

(Cheyenne) – Governor Matt Mead tells Wyoming Public Media the accounts that fund education have received an unexpected revenue boost, which brought the predicted education shortfall from $400 million down to 250 million dollars.

Mead says the legislature will have some hard work to do during the 2018 Budget Session as they consider further budget reductions or alternate revenue through new taxes.

Other state funds also saw increases.

The general fund is 70 million ahead of predictions while the Permanent Mineral Trust Fund is 133 million ahead and the rainy day fund saw a 62 million dollar increase.

HEAD-ON FATALITY

(Jackson) – A Kansas man was killed last Wednesday when the passenger car he was driving entered oncoming traffic and collided head-on with another car on U.S. 26/287 a few miles from Jackson.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says it’s unclear why Ronald Campbell, 72, crossed the centerline causing the crash.

He died at the scene.

Seventy-six people have lost their lives on Wyoming highways so far this year.

GONE FISHING

(Lander) – High runoff, fluctuating water levels and low water clarity have challenged anglers this summer but the Wyoming Game and Fish Department fishing around the region is picking up.

In addition, many of the region’s waters were stocked recently making fishing even more exciting and rewarding.

The Game and Fish says fishing on the Wind River below Boysen Dam has been excellent despite high water flows but anglers are having mixed results on Boysen Reservoir and the mountain waters like Louis Lake.

While out fishing, make sure you’re in compliance with regulations as game wardens report they’ve issued a number of citations for violations.