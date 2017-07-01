MURPHY APPOINTED CHIEF OF POLICE

(Riverton) – Interim City Administrator Courtney Bohlender is pleased to announce the official appointment of Eric Murphy as the new Riverton Chief of Police.

Chief Murphy joined the Riverton Police Department in 2003 as a patrol officer.

In his 19 years in law enforcement, Murphy has been a patrol officer, school resource officer, field training officer, detective, detective sergeant and captain.

Murphy also completed a 10-week course in leadership management at the FBI National Academy.

WARM SPRINGS PROJECT

(Dubois) – A proposed project to replace three culverts with a multiplate box culvert on Warm Springs Creek near Dubois is being considered by the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality.

The U.S. Forest Service is asking the DEQ for permission to increase turbidity in the creek for up to seven working days to allow for the project to proceed.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has already issued a permit for the project.

JUNE FIRE BURNS 2000 ACRES

(Cody) – A new fire is burning west of Cody on the Shoshone National Forest.

The June Fire was discovered Tuesday and has grown to an estimated 2-thousand acres.

It spread quickly on Wednesday due to gusty winds, hot, dry conditions and low fuel moistures in dense beetle-killed tree stands.

Shoshone National Forest officials remind the public flying a drone over a wildfire is dangerous and illegal as an unauthorized drone shut down aircraft during critical operations.

COWBOY UP

(Dubois) – Cowboy up and celebrate the National Day of the Cowboy in Dubois where events are planned through the weekend.

Events begin with the Friday night rodeo starting at 8 p.m. at the Clarence Allison arena and on Saturday, the fun starts with the Cowboy Parade at 10 a.m.

After that, head to the Dubois Museum for Frontier Fest, and new this year, historically relevant games to the Tie Hacks that first settled in the area in the 1870s.

There will also be a camp race at 4 p.m. Saturday followed by a Cowboy Breakfast and Cowboy church starting at 8 a.m. at the Chimney Rock Arena on Sunday.

And all weekend long, the 68th annual National Wind river Valley Art Show will be held at the Headwaters Arts and Conference Center.