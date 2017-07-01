ECLIPSE LODGE AVAILABLE

(Riverton) – Rumors that every hotel, motel, and cabin in the county is booked for the August 21 Eclipse are not true.

Wind River Visitors Council Communications Manager Casey Adams says hotels and other traditional lodging providers in Dubois, Riverton and Lander have rooms available, either due to cancellations or never being completely full.

Adams adds the number of people offering special accommodations for the eclipse is outpacing demand.

Locals hoping to provide services to visitors might consider other ways to be excellent hosts during the eclipse, according to Adams.

WEST NILE ARRIVES

(Riverton) – With flooding earlier this year providing plenty of habitat for mosquitoes, it’s probably only a matter of time before the variety that carries West Nile virus is found in Fremont County.

A horse in the Gillette area is infected with West Nile, the first confirmed case of the mosquito-borne illness in Wyoming this year.

Fremont County has been a hot spot for West Nile activity since the disease was first detected in the state over a decade ago so it is important to avoid mosquito bites

Most people who become infected never display any symptoms but some become seriously ill and the disease can be fatal in some cases.

SUPER TAG RAFFLE

(Cheyenne) – This week, ten hunters received the call of a lifetime from Wyoming Game and Fish Director Scott Talbott who delivered the news they had won a Super Tag hunting license.

The Super Tag program holds individual raffles for licenses to hunt trophy animals including bighorn sheep, moose, mountain goat, elk, wild bison, deer, antelope, black bear and mountain lion.

This year, over 62-thousand raffle tickets were sold raising more than 820-thousand dollars to fund wildlife management in Wyoming.

That’s an increase of more than 155-thousand dollars over last year.

This is the fourth year of the Wyoming Super Tag raffle.

GOVERNORS SEEK ESA REFORM

(Cheyenne) – Governor Matt Mead says he is pleased by the support he has received from other members of the Western Governors’ Association for the Species Conservation and Endangered Species Act Initiative.

Through the initiative, the governor seeks to promote and elevate the role of states in species conservation and explore ways to improve the Endangered Species Act.

In June, the Western Governors adopted detailed recommendations regarding the act’s modernization.

Over the last two years, the Governors’ Association hosted nine workshops and six webinars on endangered species with a total of more than 64-hundred participants.