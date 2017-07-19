AIRPLANE CRASH

(Lander) – No one was injured when a small airplane made an emergency landing last Friday morning on Badwater Road about six miles east of Bonneville.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says a 55-year-old man and his wife were flying from Salt Lake City to Johnson County when the propeller separated from the engine and struck the right wing.

Despite the damage, the pilot was able to safely land the Piper Super Cub.

Apparently, the airplane developed a vibration before the propeller came off and the pilot was trying to get to Riverton Regional Airport.

CASINO ASSAULT

(Riverton) – A 57-year-old Colorado man is facing a charge of Aggravated Assault for allegedly charging another man from behind as he played a machine at the Wind River Hotel and Casino Saturday afternoon.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports the victim and witnesses say Daniel Hullett put the man in a choke hold and held him against the wall.

The victim adds Hullett held a knife at his abdomen during the assault but he was not injured.

When he was arrested south of Riverton shortly after the altercation, Hullett was in possession of a small knife.

UW #1

(Laramie) – With the nation’s lowest in-state tuition and relatively strong salaries for its graduates, the University of Wyoming ranks Number One on Student Loan Hero’s list of “Twenty States Where College is Worth the Cost.”

The website compared the cost of bachelor’s degrees in each state to how much holders of four-year degrees earn in those states, concluding Wyoming’s return on investment is the best in the nation.

Student Loan Hero says a graduate will break even in 1.7 years and triple their investment within five years of graduating UW.

In-state UW graduates’ return on investment after five years is 203, significantly higher than the Number Two on the list, New Mexico.

WYOMING PROMISE

(Riverton) – Wyoming Promise volunteers are collecting signatures across the state working for a 28th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution that would limit campaign spending.

Retired U.S. Senator Alan Simpson says corporations are not people, and therefore should not have any right to spend an unlimited glut of money to influence elections.

The goal of the amendment is to roll back a 2010 Supreme Court decision that corporations are people and money is speech, which Wyoming Promise says opened the floodgates for unlimited dark money to flow into politics.

Wyoming Promise hopes to gather enough signatures to place a citizen’s initiative on the November 2018 ballot making the Cowboy State the 20th state to call for the amendment.