FT. WASHAKIE MAN SENTENCED

(Cheyenne) – A 20-year-old Fort Washakie man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison on three counts of abusive sexual contact.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Wyoming says Harold Duane Friday will be on supervised release for 15 years after serving the prison term and will pay almost a thousand dollars in restitution plus a 300 dollar special assessment.

Friday received the sentence July 11 from Federal District Court Judge Scott Skavdahl.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

WILD HORSE EVENT

(Lander) – You can take a wagon ride and view wild horses or even adopt one at an event July 29 at the Wind River Wild Horse Sanctuary seven miles north of Lander off US Highway 287.

The Wind River Wild Horse Sanctuary is a partnership with the Bureau of Land Management and the Double D Ranch to provide a natural and free-roaming environment for horses removed from public land.

The Wyoming Honor Farm will showcase two gentled wild burros and one gentled wild horse that will be offered for adoption through a silent auction at the event.

The event will also feature teamster Jack Malmberg and his team of working draft horses as they cut and rake hay.

WIC HELPS

(Cheyenne) – Nutritious food items, as well as other benefits, are available for many Wyoming families through the WIC Program, which is operated by the Wyoming Department of Health.

WIC supervisor Lisa Caldwell says the benefits are available to low-income women who are pregnant, breastfeeding or just had a baby and families with children under the age of five.

WIC helps all kinds of families including moms, dads, grandparents, legal guardians or foster parents.

Caldwell says WIC works wonders for families by lending parents a caring ear, providing free and healthy food and making referrals to outside care and social services.

Income guidelines apply to receive WIC benefits.

JAC PRISON DISCUSSION

(Riverton) – Members of the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee will meet in Rawlins Monday and Tuesday with discussion of issues related to the Wyoming State Penitentiary heavy on the agenda.

The penitentiary is suffering structural issues that will cost millions to repair, so much so the state is considering building another facility.

Committee members will tour the prison and receive a number of various reports from corrections officials and consultants who are helping the state decide how to proceed.

Other agenda items include state employee benefits and the implementation of the 2017 Supplemental Budget Bill.