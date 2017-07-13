11 DUI ARRESTS

(Riverton) – As part of the county-wide Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over operation over the Fourth of July, Fremont County law enforcement arrested eleven drunk drivers.

During the five-day operation, area law enforcement made 613 traffic stops, issued 177 speeding tickets, 130 other tickets and 298 warnings.

No fatal accidents were reported over the period.

There have been 70 fatalities on Wyoming roads to date compared to 46 at this time last year.

WILDFIRE PREVENTION

(Cheyenne) – It’s hot, it’s dry. It’s July in Wyoming.

In addition to the fire ban in Fremont County, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department wants to remind the public the mid-summer hot and dry climate only increases the risk of wildfires.

Chief habitat manager Ray Bredehoft says an action as simple as leaving a campfire’s warm ashes or tossing a still-smoldering cigarette could start a fire that would destroy important wildlife habitat.

The Game and Fish has fire restrictions in place around the state and is encouraging those visiting its properties to be aware of those rules.

DUBOIS SLIDE DAMMING RIVER

(Dubois) – A landslide west of Dubois is restricting the Wind River causing water to back up and authorities aren’t sure what to do about it.

Fremont County Sheriff Skip Hornecker says the massive slide is about 100 yards wide so the river can’t just wash it downstream.

Apparently, a lake is forming above the slide and at least one residence is threatened.

The slide was discovered over the weekend.

HUNGRY KIDS

(Riverton) – Hunger Free America says over 80 percent of eligible kids in Wyoming fail to get summer meals so the nonprofit group is ramping up efforts to publicize the National Hunger Hotline where callers can locate meal sites, food pantries and other programs.

The hotline number is 1-866-3-HUNGRY.

Hunger Free America says humans must burn more calories over the summer to keep cool, which increases the need for free summer meals for low-income children.

In Wyoming, Hunger Free America says only 18 percent of children who receive free and reduced school lunches also receive summer meals.