COUNTY FIRE BAN

(Lander) – Based on a recommendation from the County Fire Warden, the Fremont County Commission has approved an open fire and fireworks ban on all state and private land in the county.

The commission says the ban is necessary due to drought conditions and excessive amounts of flammable materials.

Basically, open fires and the use of fireworks are banned but there are exceptions such as campfires, which are allowed in established fire pits.

The ban is in effect until further notice.

CONIFER REMOVAL

(Lander) – A large habitat enhancement project will continue this month in the South Pass area near the Beaver Creek Nordic Ski Trails and along the Louis Lake Road as crews work to restore aging aspen stands by removing conifers.

By shading aspen and competing for sunlight, moisture and nutrients, conifers crowd out aspen which is an important component of wildlife habitat and healthy landscapes.

Wyoming Game and Fish habitat biologist Amy Anderson says the area provides crucial winter habitat for deer, antelope, elk, moose and sage grouse.

Other goals of the project include reducing wildfire risk through the removal of fuels and improving shrub, riparian and stream communities to benefit wildlife.

RESERVATION SUIT CONTINUES

(Casper) – The Casper Star-Tribune reports former U.S. Interior Secretary Ken Salazar has joined the Eastern Shoshone Tribe’s lawsuit against the state of Wyoming over the boundary of the Wind River Reservation.

In addition to Salazar, the Shoshone also hired former solicitor general Seth Waxman and are working with WilmerHale, a renowned Washington litigation arm.

The Northern Arapaho have also hired several attorneys from the Washington, D.C. firm Kirkland and Ellis.

The tribes are appealing a case over the boundary of the Wind River Reservation at the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals.