RIVERTON CANAL FLOODING

(Riverton) – A Level One evacuation notice has been issued for those living along the Riverton Valley Irrigation Canal by the Fremont County Emergency Management Agency.

Due to historic flood levels, the Big Wind River is flowing into old river channels about six miles west of Riverton causing the river to bypass the irrigation district’s head gates and flow directly into the canal.

Those along the canal should be prepared to evacuate without notice due to the unpredictable nature of flooding, and if you feel your home is in danger, it is better to leave now.

The Big Wind River level reached 11.93 feet yesterday (Thursday), which is above the previous record of 11.8 feet set in 2011.

RIVER WATER LEVELS

(Riverton) – Warning coordination Meteorologist Tim Troutman warns it is crucial if you are at a low lying area near an area river or stream to take action to protect property and yourselves and be prepared to move to higher ground.

Moderate flooding will continue to occur in the Wind River Drainage as warm mountain temperatures are causing rapid snowmelt runoff.

The Wind River at Riverton is expected to peak at 12.1 feet this weekend exceeding the previous record flood level of 11.8 feet.

The Little Wind River at Riverton is in the ‘moderate’ flood stage now but is predicted to reach the eleven foot level where major flooding occurs on Saturday.

Water levels on the Little Popo Agie River at Hudson have been at or near the six-feet, the moderate flood stage since Wednesday.

The Middle Fork of the Popo Agie at Lander is flowing at almost five feet, which is the minor flood stage.

CITY PARK CLOSURE

(Lander) – Due to the high probability of flooding, Lander’s City Park will close tonight (Friday) at 10 p.m. and will remain closed until further notice.

The Lander Police Department says all types of traffic including vehicles, bicycles, walking, running and so on, will be prohibited.

Anyone who does not obey the signs posted at the Park perimeter will be cited with no exceptions.

All events planned for the park this weekend have been moved to North Park in the 700 block of Jefferson Street.

QUIVER, SANDFER SENTENCED

(Cheyenne) – A 33-year-old Ethete man will serve ten years in prison after being sentenced on a charge of Sexual Abuse in Indian Country.

The U.S. Attorney for the District of Wyoming reports Sherman George Quiver will also serve seven years of supervised release after the prison term and is being ordered to pay over 17-hundred dollars in restitution.

In an unrelated case, 54-year-old James Sandfer of Riverton will serve 46 months in prison for possession of child pornography.

A news release from the Attorney’s Office does not include a description of either offense.