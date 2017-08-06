NO DEATH PENALTY FOR RIVERTON MURDER

(Lander) – A man accused of killing a Riverton resident with a claw hammer in March of this year will not face the death penalty if convicted of first degree murder.

Fremont County Attorney Pat LeBrun has announced he will not pursue capital punishment against Florin Brandon Wyatt, 27, when the murder trial begins September 25.

Wyatt is accused of killing 56-year-old Keith Stephenson who suffered multiple blunt-force injuries to the head.

Wyatt had allegedly been living with the victim but had been asked to leave.

The defendant faces up to life in prison without parole, if convicted.

CRASH VICTIMS IDENTIFIED

(Riverton) – The names of the five people killed in a head-on crash last Saturday night on 17 Mile Road have been released by the Fremont County Coroner’s Office.

Whitney SunRhodes, 25, Kristen SunRhodes, 25, Derral Antelope, 54, and Sandra Lucero, 54, were all in one vehicle involved and were killed.

Elizabeth Ridgley, 67, died in the other vehicle.

Three others were injured in the crash, which is still under investigation.

FLOOD CLOSES HIGHWAY

(Riverton) – Rising flood water flowing across U.S. 26 about 30 miles west of Riverton has forced the Wyoming Department of Transportation to close the highway until the water recedes.

WYDOT engineer Pete Hallsten says the water flowing across the highway is about a foot deep.

West-bound travelers out of Riverton will be detoured at U.S. 26’s junction with Wyoming 132 while east-bound drivers out of Dubois are being detoured at the Diversion Dam Junction.

WYDOT personnel are stationed at each end of the closure to assist those with questions with information about the detours.

FLOOD UPDATE

(Riverton) – Flood warnings continue for rivers in Fremont County, Sublette County and southeast Big Horn County as mountain high temperatures will climb into the mid 60s to lower 70s and windy conditions will develop through tomorrow (Friday).

The National Weather Service says the combination of unseasonably warm temperatures and gusty winds will lead to another round of significant snowmelt.

Many locations will see the highest river stages of this runoff season this weekend.

The Wind River at Riverton is expected to reach a new record flood level of 12.1 feet while the Middle Fork of the Popo Agie at Sinks Canyon should crest at 7.3 feet by Saturday morning.

FLOOD MOVES BREWFEST

(Lander) – Due to the potential for high water in City Park, the 15th annual Fremont Toyota Lander Brewfest is being moved to North Side Park.

The park is located between 7th and 8th on Jefferson Street in north Lander.

The Lander Chamber says there will be plenty of parking at the Middle School, baseball fields and on the streets.

Organizers are also hoping to set up a shuttle service between the two parks.