RIVERS TO PEAK THIS WEEKEND

(Riverton) – Current projections are that water levels in the Wind River will reach 12.1 feet by this weekend, which would exceed the record crest of 11.8 feet that occurred in July 2011.

The National Weather Service says moderate flooding is expected to occur along the Wind River from Dubois downstream to Riverton and the area around Black Bridge by the end of the week.

The Middle Fork of the Popo Agie at Sinks Canyon is expected to reach its highest crest around 7.2 feet early Saturday morning.

Expect the Little Wind River, Little Popo Agie River and the Popo Agie River to reach their highest stages this weekend as well.

MAY 2017 SOMEWHAT DRY

(Riverton) – May 2017 was fairly benign with no real hot or cold streaks and only punctuated with a couple of storms on the eighth and the 17 and 18.

The National Weather Service says Riverton was slightly cooler and drier than normal with an average temperature of 53 degrees, about one degree below normal.

Total precipitation for the month was 1.4 inches, 81 percent of average.

The average temperature for Lander was 52.4 degrees, also about one degree cooler than is typical.

Lander received 2.2 inches of precipitation, which was about normal for the month.

GRIZZLY RELOCATED

(Lander) – A sub-adult male grizzly bear that had been frequenting developed areas east of Heart Mountain approximately ten miles north of Cody has been relocated to the Wind River drainage about 16 miles northwest of Dubois.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department conducted the trapping and relocation last Friday.

When selecting a relocation site, the department makes every consideration to minimize potential conflicts with livestock and people.

Bears can create conflicts after they have obtained food rewards to the Game and Fish continues to stress the importance of keeping attractants unavailable to them.

CONSTRUCTION ZONE SAFETY

(Cheyenne) – With road construction season getting underway, the Wyoming Department of Transportation reports there has been an increase in the number of crashes in construction zones over the last several years.

In 2012, there were 135 wrecks in construction zones but that number jumps to an average of roughly 250 in each of the following years since then.

WYDOT urges motorists to stay extra alert in work zones in an effort to reduce accidents.

To reduce crashes and keep the traveling public safe, WYDOT uses measures such as reduced speed limits, the installation of barriers between work and non-work zones and so on.