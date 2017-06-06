MOUNTAIN ROADS STILL CLOSED

(Riverton) – Despite warming conditions, the significant snowpack throughout the Washakie Ranger District of the Shoshone National Forest is melting slowly further delaying the opening of the Loop Road.

District ranger Steve Schacht is asking for the public’s patience as the Forest Service assesses conditions and determines the appropriate time for the road’s opening.

He adds most lakes remain frozen and are not accessible for fishing and camping along the mountain pass also known as Louis Lake Road.

Springtime is when roads and trails are most vulnerable but they will be open as soon as is safely possible.

SHOSHONE WOMAN BECOMES PRIEST

(Riverton) – On May 26, the Reverend Roxanne Jimerson-Friday became the first Native American woman from the Wind River Indian Reservation to be ordained to the priesthood of the Episcopal Church.

The ceremony took place at Our Father’s House Episcopal Church in Ethete.

Jimerson-Friday is a member of the Shoshone Tribe and tells the Episcopal News Service she became interested in being ordained when she realized she had always been the person that people turned to when they were in need.

FLOOD WARNINGS IN EFFECT

(Riverton) – Flood warnings are in effect for the Little Wind and Wind River basins including the middle fork of the Popo Agie and Little Popo Agie rivers.

The National Weather Service says mountain temperatures above 9-thousand feet will warm into the 60s and 70s this week causing rapid snowmelt.

However, mountain temperatures are expected to cool to the 50s and 60s by the weekend.

Flood watches are also in effect for the Green River, Snake and Shoshone River basins through tomorrow (Wednesday) morning as well.

FIVE DEAD IN HEAD-ON CRASH

(Riverton) – A head-on crash involving two passenger vehicles late Saturday night on 17 Mile Road resulted in the deaths of five people.

The names of the victims have not been released pending the notification of family members and positive identification.

Four of the deceased were women riding in one vehicle while the other person killed was in the other car.

Seven people have now lost their lives in crashes in Fremont County over the past week.