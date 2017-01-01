ROLLOVER FATALITY

(Riverton) – A rollover near Ethete early Monday morning claimed the life of a 46-year-old man from Gillette.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says a pickup driven by Reynold Scott Hereford drifted off Yellowcalf Road and he overcorrected causing the vehicle to roll down a hill and into an irrigation ditch.

Hereford’s death raises the highway fatality toll to 62 for the year in Wyoming, which compares to 40 at this time last year.

BLM PREPARES FOR FIRE SEASON

(Riverton) – As Bureau of Land Management Wind River and Bighorn Basin District firefighters prepare for things to heat up, the busy 2016 season remains fresh in their minds.

Last year, the Salt Center Fire north of Ten Sleep kicked things off on June 10 and that was followed by several large fires including the Lava Mountain Fire north of Dubois.

The BLM says firm predictions about a fire season are difficult to make but with plenty of moisture this spring, there is an abundance of grasses and other fine fuels that are now dry and can burn easily.

As a result, fire danger is high.

WYOMING POPULATION AGING

(Cheyenne) – The Wyoming Business Report says the elderly population in the state grew by 3.8 percent between July of 2015 and July of 2016.

The figure indicates that the aging of Wyoming’s population has picked up speed, and the pace was one of the fastest in the country.

Though the impact from baby boomers aging was the main reason, Wyoming’s downturn in the energy industry also played a role as younger workers left the state to find jobs.

Wyoming’s population age 65 and older increased from just over 70-thousand in 2010 to almost 88-thousand in 2016.

GRIZZLIES COST WYOMING $45 MILLION

(Cheyenne) – Wyoming Game and Fish Department director Scott Talbott says over the decades grizzly bears have been on the Endangered Species List, the state has spent 45 million dollars on their management and recovery.

Now that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has announced grizzlies will be taken off the list, the Game and Fish says mechanisms are in place to ensure bear populations remain above recovery criteria and the species will never again need federal protections.

Talbott says it took an incredible amount of work to get a healthy and viable grizzly population and their recovery is a success everyone can celebrate.

It is conservatively estimated there are 690 grizzlies in the Greater Yellowstone Area.

CANYON CLOSURES

(Riverton) – The highway through Wind River Canyon will be closed for an hour at a time beginning at one, three and five in the afternoon again today as work continues on a rock removal project.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation says the highway will also be closed from seven until ten p.m. tonight.

Traffic delays of up to 20 minutes are still in effect through Wind River Canyon when the highway is open.

WYDOT engineer Kaia Tharp says the rock they are trying to bring down has been more difficult than anticipated.