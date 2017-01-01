CANYON CLOSURES

(Riverton) – The highway through Wind River Canyon will be closed for an hour at one, three and five in the afternoon today (Wednesday) and tomorrow so workers can safely bring a large rock off the canyon wall to the edge of the highway.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation says the highway will also be closed from seven until ten p.m. tonight and tomorrow for the project.

Traffic delays of up to 20 minutes are still in play through Wind River Canyon when the highway is open.

WYDOT engineer Kaia Tharp says the rock they are trying to bring down has been more difficult than anticipated.

ATV CRASH KILLS FLORIDA MAN

(Lander) – A 71-year-old man from Florida overturned a 4-wheeler on a Forest Service road about a half-mile from Fish Lake above Dubois Monday afternoon and was critically injured.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says the man was airlifted to SageWest Hospital in Lander but later died of his injuries.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was riding with others in the area but no one witnessed the accident.

The crash remains under investigation.

ARAPAHO SETBACK

(Casper) – U.S. District Judge Brian Morris has ruled the Bureau of Indian Affairs may jointly administer some services to the two tribes sharing the Wind River Reservation.

The Casper Star-Tribune says the judge ruled the BIA may take practical impact and financial costs into account when deciding whether to allow each tribe to operate federally funded services independently.

For instance, the court says the BIA must allow the Arapaho Tribe to operate its own tribal court but is justified in rejecting the tribe’s proposal for its own game and fish department.

Attorneys for the Arapaho Tribe argue the federal government is required to negotiate directly with any sovereign tribe regardless of convenience or cost.

The dispute revolves around the Arapaho Tribe’s decision to withdraw from the Joint Business Council in 2014.

Since then, the BIA has continued to negotiate services for both the Arapaho and Shoshone Tribes with the Joint Business Council meaning the Arapahos are not represented.