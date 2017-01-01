RIVER LEVELS DROPPING

(Riverton) – After cresting at 11.32 feet Friday morning, the moderate flood stage, the Big Wind River at Riverton has receded to about 7.4 feet and water levels should continue to gradually decline.

The Little Wind at Riverton crested at almost nine feet Friday but has also receded to 6.8 feet and dropping.

The Middle Fork of the Popo Agie at Lander crested at 6.85 feet Thursday but dropped out of the minor flood stage Saturday.

Water restrictions that had been put in effect for Lander last week have since been lifted.

WREET TEAM

(Riverton) – A team of students and teachers from the Wind River Eclipse Education Team will launch a high-altitude balloon on August 21 as part of a nationwide, NASA-sponsored project to live-stream aerial video footage of the “Great American Eclipse.”

The Wyoming Business Report says the team will launch an 8-foot tall, helium-filled balloon, which will carry a video camera and other equipment to an altitude of 100-thousand feet from a location to be determined between Pavillion and Riverton.

Organizers say the live-stream video will show the curvature of the planet, the blackness of space and the whole of the moon’s shadow crossing the earth.

The local team is one of 55 across the country launching balloons to live-stream video of the eclipse.

GAS PRICES DROPPING

(Riverton) – Retail gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen six cents over the past week to an average price of 2.27 per gallon, which compares to a national average of 2.25.

GasBuddy says, nationally, gas prices have fallen eleven cents over the past month and is five cents a gallon lower than at this time last year.

Around the region, gas is selling for 2.20 in Fort Collins, 2.31 in Billings and 2.53 in Ogden.

GasBuddy says it is amazing prices are so low entering the Fourth of July holiday.

1838 RENDEZVOUS

(Riverton) – Events associated with the 28th annual 1838 Mountain Man Rendezvous begin tomorrow (Wednesday) with a parade from downtown Riverton to the rendezvous site starting at 3 p.m.

That will be followed by opening ceremonies at 5 p.m. and a free barbecue provided by the Wind River Hotel and Casino and Native American dancing at 6 p.m.

Thursday and Friday, there will be various activities and demonstrations from hawk and knife throwing to Dutch oven cooking.

To reach the 1838 Rendezvous site, drive east on Monroe Avenue to its intersection with Smith Road and turn right onto the gravel road and follow it to the end.

REMINDER: CANYON CLOSED

(Riverton) — Wind River Canyon will be closed to traffic for about two hours beginning at 10 a.m. this morning to give rockfall mitigation crews enough time to safely drop a large rock onto the highway then remove the debris.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation says the big rock is located a roughly 16 miles south of Thermopolis or about halfway between Thermopolis and Shoshoni.