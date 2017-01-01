CANYON CLOSURE

(Riverton) – Wind River Canyon will be closed to traffic for about two hours beginning at 10 a.m. tomorrow (Tuesday) to give rockfall mitigation crews enough time to safely drop a large rock onto the highway then remove the debris.

Wyoming Department of Transportation engineer Kaia Tharp says the big rock will probably bring down a lot of debris with it and it will all land in the northbound lane of travel.

The big rock is located a roughly 16 miles south of Thermopolis or about halfway between Thermopolis and Shoshoni.

During the rockfall work, traffic delays of up to 25 minutes have been in effect but WYDOT says the work is almost finished and should wrap up after the Fourth of July.

FARM BUREAU LIKES DELISTING

(Riverton) – Wyoming Farm Bureau executive vice president Ken Hamilton says his organization is pleased the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is taking grizzly bears off the federal Endangered Species List.

Hamilton says grizzly numbers have long since reached recovery goals and state management of the bears will help ranchers to better cope with their impact.

Hamilton adds he’s sure there will be legal challenges by well-financed groups who are not necessarily concerned about grizzlies but are anxious to preserve the federal agency’s control over state wildlife.

The Fish and Wildlife Service announced it would take grizzlies off the list late last week.

TICKED OFF

(Cheyenne) – Tick season is here so those spending time in the outdoors should protect themselves as the parasites carry potentially serious diseases.

The Wyoming Department of Health says diseases passed on by infected ticks include tularemia, Rocky Mountain spotted fever and Colorado tick fever with patients often requiring hospitalization.

The health department recommends wearing light-colored clothing to make it easier to see ticks, tucking pant legs into socks, using insect repellents and checking yourself and children after returning from tick-infested areas.

Tick exposure is common when in grassy or brushy areas or handling certain animals.

HAZARDOUS WASTE DISPOSAL DAY

(Lander) – Clean out the garage and the shed as Hazardous Waste Disposal Day is coming on Saturday July 15 at the Lander Landfill.

Fremont County Solid Waste Disposal District Superintendent Andy Frey says the annual event allows residents to dispose of unwanted materials such as aerosols, batteries, paint and chemicals like old oil.

Frey says if you have something but don’t know what it is, you may take it to the event where it will be sampled.

Items that will not be accepted include prescription drugs, explosives, radioactive waste, friable asbestos and so on.

Hazardous Waste Disposal Day is free for Fremont County residents.

HIGHWAY FATALITIES

(Cheyenne) – A 25-year-old truck driver from South Dakota died last Wednesday afternoon when a front tire on the semi-truck he was driving blew out on U.S. Highway 18/20 near Glenrock.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says Cody Barker was pronounced dead at the scene after he lost control of the rig when the tire blew and it went into the barrow pit striking a culvert then coming to rest on its roof.

And a 20-year-old man from Cheyenne died last Tuesday night in a rollover crash near Laramie.

The Highway Patrol says Jesse Rigdon was doing at least 90 mph when he drifted off Interstate 80 and overcorrected.

There have been 58 highway fatalities in Wyoming so far in 2017 compared to 37 at this time last year.