MURDER PLEA

(Lander) – A Riverton man accused of beating his roommate to death with a claw hammer back in March entered a guilty plea on a charge of First Degree Murder yesterday (Friday) at a change of plea hearing in Lander’s Ninth District Court.

Florin Brandon Wyatt is expected to receive a sentence of life in prison related to the murder of 56-year-old Keith Stephenson as part of a plea agreement after a pre-sentence investigation.

Wyatt was living with Stephenson at the victim’s home on West Park Avenue in Riverton but had been told to move out, which apparently motivated the attack.

Stephenson died after being struck in the head with a hammer 17 times.

TREASURER TO QUIT

(Lander) – Fremont County Treasurer Scott Harnsberger told the County Commission this week that he will resign August First unless the $19,000 he intended to use as bonuses for workers in his department is restored to his budget.

Harnsberger argues he is not asking the commission for any additional funding and that the money for his bonuses is available because he pays his employees differently from other departments.

The treasurer adds his staff would be the only county employees to see a pay cut without the bonus funding.

The commission is expected to adopt a budget at next Tuesday’s meeting after a public hearing Monday evening.

LOOP ROAD OPEN!

(Lander) – The Loop Road, also known as Louis Lake Road, on the Washakie Ranger District of the Shoshone National Forest will open from South Pass to Louis Lake Campground today (Friday).

However, due to snow levels, the middle portion of the Loop Road remains closed for resource protection.

Forest officials ask that visitors pay attention to all warning signs and use caution as melt-off from higher elevations is still occurring.

ANOTHER FLOOD UPDATE

(Riverton) – Flood warnings remain in effect through early Saturday afternoon for the Wind River around Dubois and Riverton.

The National Weather Service says the Wind River at Crowheart rose to around the flood stage of ten feet Thursday morning and should rise a little more today which could again impact U.S. Highway 26 west of Riverton.

At Riverton, the Big Wind is expected to crest at 11 feet today, two feet past the flood stage.

The Middle Fork of the Popo Agie River at Lander crested at 6.8 feet yesterday, slightly above the flood stage of 6.5 feet.

GRIZZLIES DELISTED

(Cheyenne) – The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced yesterday (Thursday) that grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem have sufficiently recovered and will be returned to state management sometime in July.

Governor Matt Mead says grizzly bears have met or exceeded recovery objectives since 2003 and have long warranted being taken off the federal Endangered Species List.

There are approximately seven-hundred grizzlies in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, which includes Wyoming, Idaho and Montana.

Mead says grizzlies will be managed appropriately by experts at the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and thanks all involved in the delisting effort.