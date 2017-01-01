FLOOD UPDATE

(Riverton) – Flood Warnings remain in effect for Fremont County as the Wind River at Crowheart is flowing at ten feet, which is the flood stage for that location.

The National Weather Service says the river will likely rise to 10.3 feet then recede this afternoon but, at the higher level, water will probably begin to flow across US 26 about 30 miles west of Riverton.

The North Fork of the Popo Agie northwest of Lander is at 5.4 feet where the flood stage is five feet so some campsites, low-lying properties in the Popo Agie Estates Subdivision and between Lander and Hudson may experience flooding.

The Middle Fork of the Popo Agie River in Sinks Canyon is now at 6.7 feet with a flood stage of 6.5.

LANDER BANS WATERING

(Lander) – No outside watering is allowed until further notice in the City of Lander.

High levels of water containing debris are clogging the intake pipes at the Water Treatment Plant so a restriction is in place against watering outdoors

Due to warm temperatures and excessive snow pack, the Popo Agie River, which feeds the treatment plant, is running high.

The city says it is mandatory that everyone conserve as much as possible until further notice and thanks residents for their cooperation.

FOR THE BEARS

(Dubois) – Recently, new bear-proof food storage boxes were placed on the Spence and Moriarity Wildlife Management Area and the Whiskey Basin Wildlife Habitat Management Area near Dubois.

This is the second year the Wyoming Game and Fish Department has worked with the Yellowstone Country Bear Hunters Association to place a total of 12 containers in the areas.

The Bear Hunters say the containers are a much needed element at the campgrounds and will help keep bears from becoming food and garbage-conditioned.

The organization purchased the boxes in an effort to keep bear-human conflicts down.

ROADS, TRAILS CLOSED

(Cody) – Several roads and non-motorized trails on the Wapiti, Clarks Fork, and Greybull Ranger Districts of the Shoshone National Forest have been severely impacted by the continued melt off of above normal snowpack.

Three trails and eight roads are closed due to hazardous conditions and resource concerns.

Since the situation is dynamic, Shoshone National Forest officials encourages visitors to check with the Wapiti Ranger District Office for the latest information on road and trail closures before planning an outing.

GRAND TETON ROAD DAMAGE

(Moose) – Recent precipitation and continued snowmelt due to warmer temperatures are affecting roads in Grand Teton National Park.

The Wyoming Business Report says the Gros Ventre River has chewed through 15 feet of riverbank washing out 35 feet of asphalt along the Gros Ventre Road, which has been closed since June 6.

High waters are threatening the Moose-Wilson Road as well.

Grand Teton National Park Superintendent David Vela says both roads are vital.