FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT

(Riverton) – A Flood Watch is in effect for very high creek and river flows along the Wind, Green and Shoshone River Basins through Sunday night.

The National Weather Service says accelerated snowmelt runoff due to warm afternoon mountain temperatures will cause a sharp increase in water levels resulting in minor flooding.

The Big Wind River at Riverton is expected to rise between minor and moderate flood stage and the Little Wind will rise to near minor flood stage by late Sunday night.

A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding so be alert for possible Flood Advisories and Warnings.

Those in flood-prone areas should be prepared to take action.

LEADERSHIP FREMONT COUNTY GRADUATES 15

(Lander) – Leadership Fremont County will celebrate 15 graduates at a ceremony today (Friday) at the Museum of the American West in Lander.

Leadership Fremont County is a program founded in 2003 to assist established and prospective influential people to develop their potential to become community leaders.

Riverton City Council President Mike Bailey has been selected by the graduates to receive the 2017 Leadership Award for his selfless work behind the scenes to make a positive impact.

The graduates are Casey Andrews, Karla Borders, Tara Carr, Patrick Edwards, Ryan Engle, Kelly Hughes, Martin Kenison, Jennifer Lamb, Kirsten Martel, Brian Russell, Kimberly Shelly, Cara Siebigteroth, Christa Stream, Marvene Thunder, and Manuela Twitchell.

ELK AND BRUCELLOSIS

(Riverton) – Efforts to control brucellosis in the Greater Yellowstone Area should focus on elk, not bison, according to a new study by the National Academies Sciences, Engineering and Medicine.

The Academies have been studying brucellosis in the park since 1998 and reports one of the most significant changes in its understanding of the infection is that it can be traced genetically back to elk, not bison.

In the past, federal, state and tribal agencies have worked to stop the transmission of the disease from bison to domestic livestock.

The study says a similar joint effort is needed to reduce transmission between elk and cattle.

FREE FISHING DAY

(Riverton) – You can fish without a license in Wyoming this Saturday, June third, for Free Fishing Day.

Each year, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department designates the first Saturday of National Boating and Fishing week as a free fishing day when anyone can fish in the state without a license.

Families are invited to either the Big Bend Ponds or Luckey Pond where prizes will be given and hamburger or hotdog lunches will be provided.

Participants should bring their own fishing gear although some will be available if needed.

All fishing regulations, limits, restrictions, stream closures and so on remain in effect so, if you take advantage of the opportunity, make sure you’re in compliance.